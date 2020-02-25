Ardis G. Crandall, 89, of Watertown passed away at her home on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
She was born in the town of Brownville on March 27, 1930, daughter of the late Lyle and Harriet A. Plank Rundell and was a graduate of Watertown High School. On April 18, 1953 she married Robert G. Crandall at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church with Rev. Benoit Dostie officiating. Mr. Crandall died on October 24, 2005. In her younger years, Ardis enjoyed crocheting, gardening and plants, and her CB Radio.
She is survived by her three children, Paula A. Stevens, Modesto, CA, Cathy D. Reid and husband Robert, Jr., Henderson, and R. Mark Crandall and wife Loretta, Black River; four grandchildren, Jon Crandall and wife Alyssa, Kristie Stevens, Tracy Stevens-Doige and husband David Doige, Robert Reid, and Ashley Crandall; seven great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her granddaughter, Kristie Stevens, and her brother, Lawrence Rundell, died before her.
Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Monday, March 2, from 5 - 7 PM. A prayer service will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 3, at 11 AM. Burial in Brookside Cemetery will be in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ardis’ name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
