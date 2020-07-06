EDWARDS- Arland (Sonny) Bullock, age 87, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020. Sonny was born on July 6, 1932 to Fred and Manie Bullock in the town of Russell, NY. Sonny was a 3rd generation dairy farmer, who was very proud of his Irish heritage. He married Jane Watson and together they had five children. He retired from farming at 80 years old, and was toasted by his kids and grandkids at a festive barn celebration. Sonny also worked as a substitute bus driver for Edwards Central School and traveled throughout St. Lawrence County setting up voting machines for the Board of Elections.
He is survived by three daughters and two sons; Tamella and Joseph Parisian of Dexter, NY, Christine and Scott Covell of Fairport, NY, Terri and Paul Castron of South Lyon, MI, Arlee Bullock of Edwards, NY and Richard and Samantha Bullock of Edwards, NY. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren; Joseph (Stephanie) Parisian, Trevor (Erika) Parisian, Andrew (Brianna Snow) Parisian, Samuel (Mckenzie Rae) Covell, Nicholas (Julie) Covell, McKenzie Covell, Kuper and Madison Castron, Danielle, Dustin, Eli and Brady Bullock and Haylee and Noah Bullock. He also leaves behind five great grandchildren along with many nieces, nephews and his dear friends, Raizen and Karen.
Sonny is predeceased by two brothers, Stanley and Leland Bullock and two sisters, Arlene and Eleanor Bullock.
There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, July 7th at 12:00 p.m. at the Fairview Cemetery in Edwards at the Bullock family plot. We will be following the current COVID restrictions; so, please social distance and wear face coverings. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Edwards.
Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
