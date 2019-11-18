Canton — Arlene D. Maroney, 85, of Irish Settlement Road, Canton died unexpectedly on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief stay.
A memorial mass will be held Saturday, November 23 at 10 AM in the Sanctuary of St. Mary’s Church, Canton with Rev. Bryan Stitt as celebrant.
Arlene was the wife of the late John M. Maroney
