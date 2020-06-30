Waddington: Arlene F. Martin, age 87, wife of the late Donald M. Martin, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at her home after a four-year battle with cancer.
She was born May 28, 1933 at Hepburn Hospital in Ogdensburg to Bernard and Laura (Davis) Cunningham of Canton. Arlene devoted her life to her family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren while working on behalf of her church and community throughout her life.
She grew up in Canton and graduated from Canton High School in 1951, later she attended and graduated from Austin Beauty School in Albany, NY.
She married Donald M. Martin on January 17, 1952 at the Methodist Church in Canton, NY. Arlene later moved to Rochester to join her husband will he attended the Rochester Institute of Technology, the moved to Waddington and built their home after his graduation. She operated a beauty shop in Waddington for over 22 years while helping her husband in his businesses. She was also employed by the U.S. Postal Service retiring in 1998, after 30 years of service.
Arlene was active in the Waddington Senior Citizen Club, Waddington Garden Club, served as a Girl Scout leader, was a supervisor of the Waddington Youth Center, a past trustee of the Waddington Methodist Church and also volunteered and served on the board for the Waddington Resource Center. She was a noted swimmer who swam in the St. Lawrence River from Memorial Day to Labor Day well into her 80’s.
She is survived by three loving children: Donna and James Reagen of Ogdensburg, NY; Sandra and Michael Lanham and Michal and Melinda Martin both of Waddington, NY. Six grandchildren; William and Maureen Hosmer of Ogdensburg, NY, Daniel and Annie Hosmer of Albany, NY, Oliva Martin of Waddington, NY, Michael Martin and his companion Jessica Sheets of Ogdensburg NY, Cody and Katie Howes of Waddington, NY and Emma Martin of Waddington, NY. She is also survived by nine grandchildren; Penelope Hosmer of Albany, Jonathan, Jason, Benjamin and Emilie Hosmer of Ogdensburg, Cody, Zoie and Allison Howes of Waddington, and Violet Sheets of Ogdensburg,
Along with a brother, Arnold Cunningham of Morley, sister in-law Helen Mitras of Waddington and Nola Henry of Oneonta. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald M. Marin; her brother Lloyd Cunningham, a granddaughter Amber Lanham; sister in-law Eleanor Cunningham and Doris Mackey; and brothers in-law Gerry Henry, James Mackey and Paul “Gib” Mitras.
Memorial contributions may be made to Waddington Methodist Church; P.O. Box 445. Waddington, NY 13694, the Waddington Resource Center; P.O. Box 424, Waddington, NY 13694 and or Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676.
Calling hours for Arlene will be held on Sunday July 12, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the funeral service at 2:30 P.M. at the United Methodist Church, Waddington with Pastor Donna Fitchette officiating. Interment will be held in Old Brookside Cemetery, Waddington with a reception to be held immediately following the burial, located outside of the United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Waddington. Those wishing to share memories and condolence online may do so by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
