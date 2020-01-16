ADAMS- Arlene G. Palmer, 74, of East Church Street, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Sunset Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Boonville.
In keeping with Arlene’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Sanford Corner’s Cemetery, Calcium. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made by clicking on the donation tab at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com/notices/Arlene-Palmer to help the family with the funeral expenses or can be sent to Terri Mastro at 7719 Stony Lake Road, Glenfield NY.
Arlene is survived by two children and their spouses, Alton and Maryanne Elliott of Zephyrhills, FL; Terri and Tony Mastro of Glenfield; two grandsons and a granddaughter; and three great-grandsons. She is predeceased by a half-brother, Allen Stalder.
Arlene was born on July 30, 1945 in Philadelphia, NY, a daughter of the late Alton and Helen Stalder Fowler. She graduated from Indian River High School in 1963. She worked for Northland Electric in Watertown for over 30 years until her retirement. After her retirement, she worked at Walmart in LeRay for one year. In her younger years, Arlene did powder puff stock car racing. She enjoyed puzzles, word books, camping and spending time with her family.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.