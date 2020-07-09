Massena: Arlene Joy (Ploof) Currier, age 85, lost her battle with Dementia on Tuesday morning, July 7, 2020 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center surrounded by her loving family. Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 pm. Face covering will be required and social distancing will be observed. Interment will be held privately in Moira Community Cemetery.
Arlene was born on August 15, 1934 in St. Regis Falls, the daughter of Arthur and Hazel (Dishaw) Ploof. She was a graduate of St. Regis Falls. Arlene married Herbert G. Currier on January 29, 1952. Mr. Currier predeceased her on February 28, 1998. While her children her young she stayed at home to raise them, Later she started working as an independent driver for the Courier Observer for over 30 years. Arlene enjoyed her flower gardens and watching her family at many sport activities.
Arlene is survived by her eight children, Randy; Ricky; Sue and husband James Goodfellow; Kevin and Paula; Herb and Courtney all of Massena; Robert of Florida; Tammy and Wayne White; Timmy and Emily both of Massena. She is also the proud grandmother and great grandmother to numerous grandchildren who were her pride and joy. Many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son Jimmy in infancy, two grandsons, Michael Currier, Brady Currier and granddaughter Kimberly Currier.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. The family has requested that everyone dress casual.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
