Arlene L Mills, 83, passed away Wednesday September 30, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. She was with her daughter Bridget, son-in-law Jim and grandson Dylan Fabian. Arlene was born in Watertown, NY on June 20, 1937, daughter of Samuel Mills and Muriel Desormeau Mills. Arlene graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy in 1956 and married Richard G. Cain in September of 1959. After 20 years of service, Arlene retired from Jefferson County Police and Fire as a dispatcher. Prior to dispatching, Arlene owned a hair salon in Brownville, NY. Arlene is also survived by her siblings Mary Soluri, Jerry Mills, Bob Mills, Delores Signor and many nieces and nephews.There will be no calling hours. Services will be held later.
