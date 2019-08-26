Arlene Nadelen, 93 of Brownville passed away at her home Saturday afternoon with her family by her side.
Arlene was born September 3, 1925 the daughter of Henry and Myra Wright Wagoner. She graduated from Brownville- Glen Park High School and Watertown Branch of Rochester Business Institute.
She married Robert K. Nadelen on March 22, 1947 at the Brownville United Methodist Church.
She worked as a secretary at General Brown High School for 17 years retiring in 1985. She was Past Matron of Order of Eastern Stars, Grand Electa of Grand Chapter -1986, and was a member of the Brownville United Methodist Church.
She is survived by a son Lon and Cathy Nadelen of Henrietta, NY Daughter-in-law Rosemary Nadelen of Colorado Springs, CO., three grandchildren Andrew, Chris and Shawn, and five great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Robert on August 7, 2009, daughter Robin in 2000, son Martin in 2016 and a brother Lyle Wagoner.
There will be a graveside service on September 14th at 10:00 am at the Brownville Cemetery with Rev. Leon VanWie officiating. There will be no calling hours. Johnson Funeral Home in Dexter is in charge of arrangements. Donations may be made to Colorado-Wyoming National Multiple Sclerosis Society 611 N. Weber St. Suite 101 Colorado Springs, CO 80903 or Hospice of Jefferson County at 1398 Gotham St. Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences may be made to dexterfuneralhome.com.
“A Special Thanks and Gratitude to all her friends and neighbors who became her second family since her illness began.”
