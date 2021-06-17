Arline M. (Comstock) Jareo, 88, Belfast, ME (formerly of LaFargeville, NY) passed away June 14, 2021 at home, surrounded by the love of family near and far. Born Jan. 2, 1933, in Adams, NY, daughter of Manford and Edith (Nichols) Comstock, she attended Mannsville Manor High School and Morrisville ATC. She married Claude Jareo Feb. 14, 1953. Along with the family farms, she also worked as Controller for Empsall’s Department Store in Watertown, NY until it closed in 1993.
She is survived by children David (Patti) of Papillion, NE, Arline (Jeff) Rauch of Belfast, ME, Larry (Dina) of LaFargeville, NY, Diana Setrella of Houston, TX; Dennis of Mannsville, NY, Gary (Donna) of Gouverneur, NY; brother Allen (Joanne) Comstock, of Woodward, OK; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband, Claude, son, Claude Jr., daughter, Connie Miner, brother, Alvin Comstock, daughters-in-law Penny and Bev, and grandson, Jeffrey Minnick. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be at Maplewood Cemetery, Mannsville, NY. Memorials may be made to your local Hospice. Arrangements are with Riposta Funeral Home, Belfast, ME.
