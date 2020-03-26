MASSENA - Armand J. Carrier, 86, a resident of Grassmere Ave, passed away Tuesday evening, March 24, 2020 at Massena Hospital after a brief illness.
Armand was born May 31, 1933 in Massena, the son of the late Oliver and Dolores (Robillard) Carrier and attended school in Massena. He first married Helen Ward, they were blessed with two sons, but the marriage later ended in divorce. On December 5, 1973, he married Helen Dewey Ackley in Ontario, New York. She predeceased him on October 31, 2005. He later married Katherine I. Gardner Ayotte at their home on November 11, 2006.
On October 9, 1951, he entered the US Air Force, proudly serving his country during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on October 9, 1955. Armand also worked for many years at Alcoa as a pipefitter. As a veteran, he was a member of the VFW, American Legion, and Amvets where he was a member of the Rifle Squad. Armand was a master gardener and enjoyed working in shop.
Armand is survived by his wife, Katherine, his sons, Randy Carrier of Ansonia, CT and John (Tammy) Carrier of Katy, TX; his stepchildren, Nansi and Patrick DeRosie of Ontario, NY; Douglas and Nancy Ackley of Massena; Suzanne Locascio of Massena; and Terry Serguson of Massena; 3 grandchildren, 6 step grandchildren; and 6 step great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Theresa of Denver and brother, Alfred Joseph of Oklahoma; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Delores and brother, Jacque “Gerry”.
At his request, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service with military honors will be held later in the spring at Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to Massena Humane Society.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
