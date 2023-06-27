In Loving Memory of Arnold Joseph Kiil January 16, 1952 - June 12, 2023 “Celebration of Life” Sat. July 8th 6:15pm Baughman Center 982 Museum Rd. Gainesville Fl. Arnold Joseph Kiil, affectionately known as Dadio, Grampy, pops-a-million, Arnie, and Un-Klarny/Uncle Arnie, peacefully departed on June 12, 2023 at his cherished “Moon River Ranch” in Trenton, Florida. Born in Brooklyn, NY on January 16, 1952, he lived a life of exploration, love, and a deep connection to nature. He graduated from Lowville Academy, Class of 1971. A distinguished veteran, Arnold proudly served his country in the Air Force, instilling within him a deep sense of discipline, resilience, and loyalty that he carried throughout his life. As a skilled contractor, he possessed an exceptional ability for any project, earning a reputation as a true jack-of-all-trades. He was a skilled cowboy and hunter, yet possessed a gentle soul and a deep love for animals especially his horses. Arnold’s wanderlust drove him on countless journeys across the country. He soared through the skies as a pilot of both airplanes and helicopters, capturing aerial photos along the way. Arnold is survived by his children: Danielle Kiil McGriff (Travis McGriff), Glenn Allan Kiil (Ayse Kiil), and Alexis Kiil Vykruta (Tomas Vykruta). His legacy lives on through his beloved grandchildren and his siblings: Harry Kiil Jr., Eva Kiil, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is reunited with his late sister, Karen Kiil Spurgeon, and his parents, Harry (Harri) Kiil and Anea Kiil. In the final chapter of his life, Arnold found solace in his faith, accepting God as his Lord and Savior. His unwavering belief guided him through the darkest of times, filling his heart with boundless hope. Arnold’s trailblazing spirit will continue to light our way as we navigate life’s uncharted paths.
