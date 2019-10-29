Massena: A funeral service of Christian Burial will be held 2:00 P.M. Tuesday November 5, 2019 for Arnold L. Roberts, at St. John’s Episcopal Church with Rev. Sonya Boyce presiding. Entombment while be held in St. John’s Episcopal Church Columbarium. Family will be receiving friends and family immediately after the funeral services at St. John’s Parish Hall.
Born on September 9, 1928 in Wrexham, North Wales of the United Kingdom to the late Philip L. and Emily (Price) Roberts.
Arnold served in the British Army and later immigrated to Toronto Canada in 1953. He was married to his loving bride Jean Williams on November 20, 1954 in Toronto, Ontario Canada. He travelled to Massena to seek employment in January of 1961 with their two children.
He began his career at General Motors in the Tool & Die department. His retirement later was short lived, as he was called back and giving the task of consulting and helping as a Design Engineer for the next 15 years, until his late 70’s.
Arnold will be remembered for his strong work ethic, and artistic touch, with his several art pieces that he would share with friends and family alike.
A member of the Toronto Free and Accepted Masons, The Massena B.P.O.E. Lodge - 1702, the UAW Local 465 along with his participation in the North Country Art Association that held their annual showcase at the Massena Public Library, where he was a recipient of numerous awards for his art over the years.
He was also a passionate golfer and life member of the Massena Country Club, who also enjoyed downhill skiing at local mountains, teaching his family and creating lasting memories at Big Tupper Ski Resort. Arnold also was blessed with a fantastic sense of humor that allowed him to look at the “bright side” of life.
Arnolds memories are left behind to cherish by his loving children, daughter Karen A. and Vincent J. George of Massena, and son, Philip L. Roberts and his companion Stacy Rooks, of Clay, NY; five grandchildren, Andrew J. and wife Alexandria George of Baltimore, MD; Patrick V. George and companion Lauren Wantrova both of Chicago, IL Nicholas A. George, of Massena, NY; Brianna L. Roberts and companion John E. Dopkowski, of Brewerton, NY; Philip Riley Roberts, of Odessa, NY; along with several nieces and nephews in England, Wales and Australia.
Arnold was predeceased by his parents, brothers Philip and Samuel and a sister Dorothy Phillips along with a grandchild, Charles Roberts in infancy.
In lieu of flowers the family would like to acknowledge memorial contributions to St. John’s Episcopal Church; P.O. Box 15, Massena, NY 13662 in Arnold’s memory.
Family and friends are welcome to share stories and condolences by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
