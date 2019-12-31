Funeral services for Arnold R. Larock, Sr., age 81, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 4:00PM at Frary Funeral Home with Pastor Floyd McCallum, Jr. officiating. Interment will be in Foxwood Memorial Park following funeral services. Calling hours will be held from 1:00PM to 4:00PM on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Larock passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 30, 2019, at his home with his loving wife of almost 60 years, Lillian, beside him. He was incredibly loved and cherished by his family and will be missed.
Arnold was born on December 19, 1938, to Walter and Mina (Willard) Larock in Lisbon, NY. He went on to work at Diamond National Company and later Corning, Incorporated in Canton, NY for 30 years until he retired. He continued on as a valued consultant for Corning for several years after his retirement. He married the love of his life, Lillian Pinkerton, on April 23, 1960 in Lisbon, NY. They went on to raise two wonderful children, five grandchildren, and a great-grandchild. They lived together year-round in the beautiful house that he built for them overlooking the St. Lawrence River.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who went above and beyond to be there for his family. Each Sunday evening was spent gathered with his family to enjoy their company and a home-cooked meal together. He loved boating and spending time on the river with his family, and he enjoyed going to Phillip’s Diner each morning with Lillian after their retirement. He enjoyed traveling and in recent years had been to visit Hawaii, Alaska, and Florida.
He is survived by his wife, Lillian (Pinkerton) Larock; a daughter, Robin (Larock) Sovie and Jeff Bailey of Ogdensburg; a son, Arnold (Arnie) Larock Jr. and Patricia Hewko of Sarasota, FL; sisters Anna (Edward) Baunach of Florida and Virginia (Robert) Dominie of Ogdensburg; four grandchildren, Tyler Sovie of Ogdensburg; Krista Larock Wells and Randy Wells Jr. of Lisbon; Eric Larock of Ogdensburg; and Katelyn (Larock) LeClair and Patrick of Ogdensburg; and a great granddaughter, Olivia Wells of Lisbon.
He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Jenna Sovie; three brothers, Lawrence, Everett & Robert Larock; and four sisters, June McCort, Arlene LaFaver, Eleanor Teal and Lillian Dodd. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
