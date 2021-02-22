Lyonsdale- Arnold Weber, 86, of Rumble Road, husband of Judith, passed away peacefully, at his residence while under the loving care of his wife, family and Hospice.
Arnold was born in the Town of Lyonsdale, on June 1, 1934, a son of Sidney and Doris Hubbard Weber. He grew up Lyonsdale where he received his education until while in high school he found employment as a handyman at The Waldheim Resort at Big Moose. When his summer employment at Waldheim Resort expanded to a year round position, Arnold attended the Town of Webb Union Free School, Old Forge, where he graduated with the Class of 1954.
On July 2, 1955, Arnold was united in marriage with Judith E. Brooks at the Congregational Church, Port Leyden. This was a loving union that continued for nearly 66 years. After their marriage the couple constructed a home on Pearl St. Port Leyden, where they resided until 1967, when they purchased the Weber Convalescent Home on Quarry St. Port Leyden, which was founded many years earlier by Arnold’s parents. Afterwards the name was changed to the Weber Adult Home, which Arnold and Judy operated for 17 years, until 1984, when their son, Matt purchased the adult home which he has continued to operate.
In 1983, Arnold and Judy constructed their home on Rumble Road, where they since have resided. Mr. Weber was also a longtime owner of Weber and Son Construction Co. of Lyons Falls, a company which operated an excavating business and constructed many log homes throughout the North Country.
Arnold was a member of Calvary Bible Church of Greig, a member of the Port Leyden Cemetery Board and a member of Old North Patriot Group of Lyons Falls, an organization dedicated to educating citizenry on the U.S. Constitution. For 60 years, each early spring season found Mr. Weber and his family operating their sugar bush and producing many gallons of maple syrup which was sold over a wide area of northern New York. Mr. Weber often remarked that “Sugaring Season,” was the highlight of the year for him and his family. In addition to his sugar bush operations, Arnold greatly
enjoyed and loved hunting, cutting wood, gardening and for a period of twenty years the couple greatly enjoyed spending time in Leesburg, Fla. during winters.
In addition to his loving wife, Judy, Arnold is survived by his children; Debra Dumaw and husband, Tony, Carthage, Arnold Peter and wife, Donna, Lyons Falls, Daniel and his wife, Bethany, VA, Matthew and wife, Marie, Port Leyden, Faline and husband, Michael Brinkerhoff, Ohio and Philip and wife, Lorrie, Lyons Falls. Arnold was predeceased by his infant daughter, Nancy Ann and son, Joel Thomas. Also surviving are 65 grandchildren and great grandchildren, one great great granddaughter; a brother, Sidney, Ohio; three sisters, Bonnie and her husband, Earl Scouten, Mass., Reba and Ronald Crofoot, Greenwich, NY and Frederica and husband, Robert Stoudt, Lyons Falls. He was predeceased by a sister Shirley Sullivan and a brother, Paul Weber.
His family plans to hold a celebration of Arnold’s life and interment in Port Leyden Cemetery, at a time to be announced this summer. Memorial contributions may be made to Restoration Fund of Bible Community Church of Port Leyden, P.O. Box 117, C/O Matthew Weber, Port Leyden, NY 13433. Arnold’s funeral arrangements are in care of Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143 Schuyler St. Boonville.
