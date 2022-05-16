Arthur A. Zeller, Adams passed away unexpectedly after being stricken at his home on Friday, May 13th. He was 54 years old.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, May 20th at the Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm at the funeral home.
A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
