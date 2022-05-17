Arthur A. Zeller, Adams passed away unexpectedly after being stricken at his home on Friday, May 13th. He was 54 years old.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, May 20th at the Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in Woodside Cemetery.
Art was born on October 30, 1967, in Watertown, NY the son to the late Wilfred and Ruth Burnham Zeller. He attended school locally.
Surviving are his children, Caleb Bellinger, Watertown; Emily Gurin, Syracuse; Naomi (Matthew Castor) Zeller, Adams; Malique Zeller, Gouverneur; stepchildren, Michal and Justin Barnett, Adams; Angel Chaney, North Carolina; 4 grandchildren, 7 step-grandchildren, 2 brothers, Timothy (Jane), Ellisburg; Douglas, Texas; sister, Tina (John) Nohle, Adams Center and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was predeceased by his brother James.
Art enjoyed processing deer, working on lawn mowers, playing shuffleboard and his daily morning coffee with his friend Dan, but most importantly he was the best Dad a girl could ever ask for.
Following the burial there will be a celebration of life at Art’s home in Adams.
Arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.