Arthur C. Clark Jr., 76, of Norfolk, passed away on February 27, 2021. At his request there will be no calling hours or funeral services. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Arnita (Norfolk) his son, Jason (Norfolk); his daughter and son-in-law, Renee and Joshua Jacobs (Corning); his two beloved granddaughters, Kaylie and Alyssa Jacobs; and his three fur-grandchildren, Otis, Callie and Sawyer.
Memorial donations may be made to the Norfolk Volunteer Fire Department, 1 Furnace Street, Norfolk, or to the Norfolk Volunteer Rescue Squad, 7 Sedwick Street, Norfolk.
