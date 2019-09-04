Arthur D. Maitland, 90 Adams passed away Tuesday, September 3rd at his home while under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County.
Funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 8th at 11 am at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, September 7th from 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Woodside Cemetery.
Arthur was born in Adams, NY, a son to Phillip and Irene Ostrum Maitland on August 7, 1929. He graduated from Adams High School in 1947 and married Eleanor Castor September 3, 1950 at the Adams Center Baptist Church. Mrs. Maitland passed away August 6, 2019.
He is survived by her son, Don (Karen) Maitland, Adams; 2 daughters, Cheryl A. (Gary) Neddo, Bridgeport; Diane (Daniel) Patterson, Adams Center; son-in-law, Stephen Russell, Rodman, brother, Phillip (Cynthia), Adams; sister, Phyllis Petrie, Adams; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents and wife Eleanor, Arthur was predeceased by his daughter, Cathy Russell and 2 sisters, Marge Wioneck and Dorothy Caulkins.
Arthur worked for many years as a mechanic at several different locations and later went to work as a Correctional Officer for the NYSDOC, Watertown, retiring after 12 years of service.
He was always working in the fields haying and in his down time he enjoyed the time he was able to spend with his family deer hunting.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, 6725 Lyons St., East Syracuse, NY 13057.
Online condolences can be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
