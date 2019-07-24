There will be a memorial service for Arthur Frackenpohl on Sunday, July 28th at 2:00 at the Potsdam Presbyterian Church in Potsdam, NY. No graveside service at this time. A joyful reception will immediately follow the service.
Arthur Frackenpohl
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.