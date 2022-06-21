Arthur L. Woodward Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at Massena Rehabilitation Center on June 19th, 2022.
Born on September 15, 1940 in Norfolk, NY he was the son of the late Arthur Sr. and Elizabeth (Sabad) Woodward.
Art is survived by his longtime companion Bonnie Danforth, sons and daughters Kent (Karen) Morgan of Groton, NY; Dean Woodward of Pyrites, NY; Ross Woodward of Windham, ME; Jackie Woodward of Churchville, NY; Robynn Woodward of Plattsburgh, NY. Also surviving are three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. His brother Roddy resides in Massena, NY.
Predeceasing Arthur were his daughter Christine, sister Charlene (Baggot) and brother George Woodward.
In keeping with Arthurs wishes, there will be no services.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop, where memories and condolences can be shared at www.hammillfh.com
