Athanasia Cornelius, age 92, formerly of Lisbon, NY, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Mary Ann Morse Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Natick, MA. Burial will be in Lisbon Cemetery in the Spring. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Athanasia is survived by her son, John Kitsalis and his wife, Aileen and their daughter, Olivia, of Framingham, Massachusetts; her niece, Dee Hurst, and her husband, Arthur, of Lisbon, New York; and nieces and nephews in Greece and Sweden. She is predeceased by her siblings, Maria Blaxou, Kiriakos Elenis, and Antonia Tsingos.
Athanasia was born in Examilia, a small village near Corinth, Greece on September 25, 1927, the daughter of John Elenis and Georgia Tsilis Elenis. During her life, she resided alternately in Greece and the United States. In the 1960s, Athanasia became a U.S. citizen, a particular point of pride for her. Athanasia loved cooking, gardening, and walking. She enjoyed swimming in the clear blue sea in her native Greece. She was a devoted caregiver, dedicated to her family and friends. She loved and worshiped God in the Greek Orthodox tradition. In 2015, Athanasia was blessed with a granddaughter, with whom she formed a special bond. Having a grandchild was always Athanasia’s dream and the love she had for her Olivia lives on. Donations may be made in Athanasia’s memory to St. Vasilios Church, 502 Franklin St., Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
