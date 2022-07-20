Aubrey Richard (Dick) Hills, 90, passed away on Friday, July 15th, 2022 at his home under the loving care of his family and Hospice of the North Country.
Dick was born December 3, 1931 to Helen Augusta Dobson Hills and Robert Clifford Hills, on his grandfather’s farm outside of Glenfield, NY. He attended Lowville Academy and East High School in Auburn, NY before entering the Army in September of 1949. He served 39 months during the Korean War as part of the Signal Corps at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. After discharge from the army in 1952 he worked five months for the New York Air Brake Company in Watertown, NY before being hired by Niagara Mohawk. He began his 40+ year career with Niagara Mohawk in Clayton, NY as a lineman until his promotion to Line Forman in 1967. He lived and worked the remainder of his career in Star Lake, NY.
He married the love of his life, Nancy Gertrude Butler, August 4, 1956 at the Methodist church in Brownville, NY. They have shared the adventures of love and life for the past 65 years.
Dick had a deep devotion and love for his family, church, friends, and community. He was on his own at an early age making connections with people who looked out for him. He has paid it forward throughout his life, looking out for those in need. He was active for many years in Scouting, the American Legion, The Lions Club, the Masons, The Shriners, and the Jesters. In each organization he took on leadership roles including Potentate for the Shrine. He earned the Silver Beaver Award in scouting to recognize him for his exceptional character and distinguished service to the Boy Scouts. He served as commissioner of the Fire Department in Star Lake – serving on the board for many years. In 2018 he flew out of Plattsburgh on the honor flight to Washington, DC. It was the honor of his lifetime.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Nancy (Plattsburgh), Sister Beverly Kiernan (Copenhagen, NY), His son and his fiancée Steven Hills and Darlene Depo (Plattsburgh), his daughter and son-in-law Linda and William LaCount (Plattsburgh), his twin sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Brenda Hills, (Hendersonville, NC) and Mark and Karen Hills (Carthage, NY). He will be missed by his 13 Grandchildren: William LaCount Jr. (Plattsburgh), Teresa and Douglas Frary (Brandon, VT), Ashley and Andrew Miller (Brighton, CO), Rachel Terlizzi (Stuart, FL), Christopher and Felicia Hills (Plattsburgh), Ryan and Emilie Pickering (St. Augustine, FL), Kristi and Joe Brennan (Carthage, NY), Lyssa LaCount (Rochester, NY), Marissa and Randy Barcelo (Miami, FL), Alexis Hills (Schenectady, NY), Michaela Hills and her fiancée Megan Dukes, (Deland, FL), Nathan Hills (Las Vegas, NV), and Noah Hills (Rensselaer, NY). His love and stories will be passed on to his 15 great grandchildren. He is survived by many nieces and nephews and brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his step father Ezra Lehman and his step mother Alice Hills, his brother Ronald (and Imelda Hills), his brother-in-law Robert Kiernan, his step sisters, Pauline (and Richard Lyndaker), Charlotte (and Carl Clifton), Roselba (and Donald Combs), and three step brothers, Donald Lehman, Beryl Lehman, and Kermit (and Anne Lehman).
Relatives and friends are invited to call on July 30, 2022 from Noon to 1 PM at the Hamilton Funeral Home, 294 Mannix Road, Peru. Military Honors will be held in the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel at 1 PM with a Memorial Service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Aubrey Hills to Shriners Children Hospital Address: Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Processing Centre, PO Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394 and to the Musculoskeletal Tumor Society – Address: Sarcoma Strong C/O Matthew DiCaprio,1367 Washington Ave., Suite 200, Albany, NY 12206.
Arrangements are in the care of the Hamilton Funeral Home, 294 Mannix Road, Peru, 643-9055. To make a floral purchase, offer an online condolence, share a symbolic gesture, or share a photo in memory of Aubrey Richard Hills please visit www.hamiltonfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.