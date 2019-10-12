Aubrey V. Tucker, formerly of Massena, passed away October 4, 2019 in Port St. Lucie, Florida at age 99.
Aubrey was born in Detroit MI in 1920 to Harold S. Tucker and Lavina Villeneuve Tucker.
He spent the first few years of his life in Ohio where his father worked on railroad construction in the 1920s. The family returned to Massena in 1927 and eventually took over the family farm on the River Road in Louisville, NY. Aubrey followed in the family business until 1955 when the St. Lawrence Seaway construction began and laid claim to the land along the St. Lawrence River, which included all the houses and barns.
Aubrey re-invented himself into a house mover/excavator for the next few years, helping to move homes away from the river. It was at this time that he sub-divided his farm into the Tucker Terrace neighborhood along the Browning Rd. near the “new” Massena Country Club. In anticipation of a booming tourism business as a result of the Seaway, Aubrey also built the Lakeview Motel and managed it for several years. When the bulk of the house moving business died down, Aubrey went to work as a driver for Walsh Trucking in Massena, a job that allowed him to travel and satisfy some of his wanderlust. He retired in 1981.
Aubrey married Eleanor Bennett in 1945 and they spent the next 38 years raising a family, building the camp, traveling and enjoying life. They valued strong family ties and for many years hosted family reunions that brought many generations together to eat and play.
After Eleanor’s death he remarried in 1984 to Lois Vallance Romeo. They have shared the past 35 years travelling, spending winters in Florida, summers in New York, children and extended family. Aubrey and Lois were a familiar sight on their bicycles along the roads in both Louisville and Port St. Lucie well into their 90s.
Aubrey met his goal of spending time in Florida every winter since he sold the farm in 1956. He designed and built his beloved hunting camp in Duane, NY and never missed a hunting season until he was well into his 80s. Aubrey loved nothing more than having the generations of family together for visits and meals, preferably his specialty - charred chicken on the grill.
In his later years in Spanish Lakes Park he surprised his children when he uncharacteristically joined shuffleboard and bocce teams. As with all his other pursuits, he wasn’t half-bad at the games.
Aubrey loved his toys from cutting edge farm equipment to snowmobiles, houseboat, Piper Cub airplane and finally, his golf cart. His insatiable curiosity provided an education to his children, other family and friends as he dragged them down every back road to events and historical places, just to see what was there.
He is pre-deceased by his first wife, Eleanor Tucker, his parents, and sister, Donalda Tucker Born.
Aubrey is survived by his wife, Lois Tucker, children; Allen Tucker of Massena, NY, Linda Tucker (Carole Miller) of Castleton, NY, Karen Cook (Robert) of Vacaville, CA, Harold Tucker of Troy, NY, Jane Romeo Sellica (Wm. Fraccastoro) of Raynham, MA and Michael Romeo (Laurie) of Dublin, OH; 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
There won’t be any calling hours or service. Burial will be in Hoose Cemetery in Duane, NY at the family’s convenience.
There will be a gathering for family and friends at the Massena VFW, 101 W Hatfield St., on Thursday October 24, 2019 at 5:30 PM to reflect on Aubrey’s life and celebrate having known him.
For those who wish a guestbook may be signed at www.yatesfuneralhome.com.
