CARTHAGE – Audrey Amelia Wilson, daughter of Cecil and Blanche Gates, born on November 21, 1922, entered into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Friday morning, January 17, 2020.
Audrey is predeceased by her four brothers, Clinton (Ruth) Gates, Bernard, Leon and Harry Gates, and her sister, Teresa (Gates) Weller. She is also predeceased by her husband, Harold (Hack) Wilson, to whom she was married on January 24, 1942. She has been a lifelong resident of West Carthage.
As an active member of Calvary Assembly of God Church for most of her life, Audrey involved herself in many different facets of the church, including Sunday School, the young girls’ program, and the Missions Department, where she maintained communication with various supported missionaries worldwide.
Audrey loved to cook, bake and she loved having friends, family and military servicemen and their families share her table. Having had three of her brothers serve in WWII, and being a war bride herself, her heart of appreciation was continually directed to our military men and women. Her first love, however, was Jesus, and she openly shared her faith with everyone she met.
Calling hours will be held from 9-11 AM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Calvary Assembly of God, 10 Martin Street Road (NYS 26) Carthage, NY 13619. A memorial service will immediately follow at 11 AM at church with Pastor Michael Ewing officiating. Burial will take place in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made out to the Missions Department of Calvary Assembly of God, 10 Martin Street Road (NYS 26) Carthage, NY 13619.
Arrangements are entrusted to Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St. Carthage, NY 13619.
