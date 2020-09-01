Audrey C. Murray, 92, of Marshall, TX passed away August 29, 2020 at Oakwood House in Marshall. Mrs. Murray was born June 4, 1928 in Watertown, NY to George M. Crowther and Beatrice Ball Crowther. She married Ricard T. Murray April 28, 1951. He preceded her in death November 12, 2013. She enjoyed quilting and baking pies, cakes and cinnamon rolls.
Mrs. Murray is survived by her sons: Scott T. Murray and his wife Afita, and Barry L. Murray and his wife Becky; grandchildren: Jessica Mora and her husband Billy, Jenna Fontenot and her husband Blaine, Amy Geiger and husband Aaron, Kimberly Thompson, Jason Murray, and Jonathan Murray; eight great grandchildren; four step great grandchildren; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and one sister, Marilyn Allen.
A time of visitation with her family will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the Sullivan Funeral Home. A service to celebrate her life will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Colonial Chapel of the Sullivan Funeral Home with Bob Bryant officiating. Interment will follow at Colonial Gardens Cemetery.
