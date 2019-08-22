Audrey J. Miller, 93, longtime resident of Adams Center, died August 20, 2019 at the University Hospital, Syracuse, NY. Her funeral service will be 10:00 am Monday August 26 at the Piddock Funeral Home, Adams, with Rev. Rich Hardy, pastor of the Adams Center Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow in the Union Cemetery, Adams Center, NY. There are no calling hours.
Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.
Born December 12, 1925 in Watertown, daughter of Earl and Rose (Murray) Ryder, she graduated from Adams Center High School in 1944.
Audrey married Roger Miller of Adams Center August 1, 1944. The couple lived in Adams Center all their married life - first on Mr. Miller’s family farm and then moved to their Route 11 home in 1966. Mr. Miller died April 24, 1996.
Audrey and her husband owned the Roger L. Miller Insurance Agency where she was partner and insurance agent.
Audrey was very active in the Grange and from 1950 to 1953 she served as New York State Juvenile Deputy. From 1953 to 1961 she was a New York State Juvenile Superintendent.
In 1955 she was appointed by Gov. Averill Harriman to meet with the Temporary Commission on Youth and Juvenile Delinquency. She also attended the first National Youth and Juvenile Conference in Hamilton, Ohio. She attended over one hundred conferences, plus county meetings where she was sought and often gave helpful advice.
She served as an Election Inspector for eighteen years.
In 1968 Audrey opened the Red Gables Fabric Shop where she performed many many clothing alterations, as well as selling fabric, yarn and sewing machines.
She is survived by a son Rodney (Carmel) Miller, Sackets Harbor; daughter Judith Hobbs, Raleigh, NC; four grandchildren, two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband Roger Miller, she is predeceased by two sisters Ida Petrie and two brothers Pearl and James Ryder.
She was a former member and deacon of the Adams Center Baptist Church, and the Glen Ida Chapter OES where she served as Past Matron and two terms as District Deputy Grand Matron.
Audrey help get started the dinners at the Adams Center Grange in 1977and continued to work on them until her passing. She baked dozens of pies and was known for her secret salad dressing.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Adams Center Grange -590, c/o Geraldine Brass, 15920 County Route 68, Rodman, NY 13682.
Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com
