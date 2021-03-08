LOWVILLE - Audrey June (Thayer) Eaves, 90, of the Number Three Road Lowville, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Audrey was born July 28, 1930 in Randallsville, the eldest daughter of the late Lester and Laura Welch Thayer. She grew up in Earlville and graduated from Earlville High School in 1949. While in high school she met Tom Eaves and they were married on August 26, 1950 at the Earlville Methodist Church. Audrey easily took on her new role as farm wife and farm partner and a few years later as a mother. She was the bond that joined their family, farm and home together as one strong unit. Audrey and Tom lived in the Sherburne area until moving their family and family farm to Lowville 44 years ago. Audrey and Tom were able to remain in their farmhouse until they both passed, because of the loving care and devotion their son Jerry provided for them.
Audrey devoted her life to the family farm and to her children. She was always supportive and proud of the six children she and Tom raised. She was their main caregiver and wore many different hats on their behalf. She was their chauffeur, school room mother, chaperone, Boy Scout Den Mother, Girl Scout Leader and Sunday School teacher, just to name a few. She never missed a concert, play, Marching Band or Color Guard competition. She also went on countless school field trips and was a favorite of her children’s classmates and teachers. Audrey was a kind, giving and unselfish person, always thinking of others before herself. She was the best of the best! She instilled upstanding morals and values in her children, that are now being carried on in her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved family gatherings and always looked forward to the next family wedding or the birth of a new baby.
Audrey is survived by her six children and their spouses, Tom Jr. and Nancy, Jerry, Judy Eaves and Dan Keefe, Mary and Doug Hanno, Donna and Paul Rice, and Jo-Anne and Steve O’Brien, 19 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, her sisters, Marge (Herb) Scott and Helen Brancato, and brother-in-law, Bob Law, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is predeceased by her devoted husband of over 70 years. Tom recently passed on January 8, 2021 and left her with a broken heart. She is also predeceased by two brothers, Bernie (Betty) Thayer and Harry Thayer, who died in infancy, two sisters Shirley Law, and Sharon (Mike) Marris, and brother-in-law Charlie Brancato.
Audrey’s family would like to offer a special thank you to Lewis County Search and Rescue and Lewis County Hospice, who have been there when they needed them.
There will be no calling hours or funeral service. Family and friends are invited to a graveside memorial service that will be held May 22, 2021 at 11:00 am, with Keith Zehr, officiating, for both Audrey and Tom, in the West Lowville Rural Cemetery, 7799 State Route 12, Lowville, NY
In Audrey’s memory, please consider making a donation to: Lewis County Office for the Aging Attn: Senior Meal Sites P.O. Box 193, 5274 Outer Stowe St., Lowville, NY 13367 or Lewis County Search and Rescue P.O. Box 247, 7782 West State St., Lowville, NY 13367
Audrey will be dearly missed, but never ever forgotten. On-line condolences may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com
