Audrey K. Hathway, age 94, of Sandy Creek, NY, passed into eternal rest on July 4, 2020 at St. Luke Health Services, Oswego. She had been under their compassionate care for the past four months.
Audrey was born in Theresa, NY on July 17, 1925, daughter of William E. and Ethel Allen Koster. She graduated from West Carthage High School and a year later from the Watertown School of Commerce. Most of her working career was spent with the NYS Dept. of Transportation in Watertown. A marriage to Richard Hathway ended in divorce.
Audrey was a communicant of St. James Episcopal Church, Pulaski, for more than 60 years. She was a past member of the North Country Choral Group, a Steward with Nature Conservancy, and an Election Inspector. She loved her home time with family and friends, tending her yard and flowers, feeding her birds, and viewing sunsets from her kitchen window.
Audrey is survived by her daughter, Nancy Bardeschewski (Rick), her daughter-in-law, Linda Trombley, and sons Peter Hathway (Jan) and Timothy K. Hathway.
She leaves 9 dearly loved grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren; as well as many special nieces and nephews, her Church family and friends.
Audrey was predeceased by her son Daniel Hathway, her parents, her sister Marjie Powell, and her brothers William and Allen Koster.
A private graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Sandy Creek, at a later date.
Contributions in Audrey’s memory may be made to St. James Episcopal Church, 24 Lake St., Pulaski, NY. 13142.
