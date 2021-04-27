Audrey Lynn Boname, 64, of Cape Vincent, peacefully passed away at her river home surrounded by family and loved ones on April 24, 2021.
An adventurous and passionate woman, Audrey spent her life seeking the beauty of the world from the ocean to the St. Lawrence River. She was a woman who had a passion for cooking and baking like no other and always had a seat at the table for friends and family. She would spend her summer days sitting on her beach reading books and listening to the waves crash upon the shore, and when she wasn’t enjoying her riverfront home, she was out exploring and chasing waterfalls found across New York state.
Audrey was born in New Britain, Conn., in 1956. She graduated from Bristol Eastern High School.
She married Walter B. Boname on Sept. 10, 1989, at their home on the St. Lawrence River.
Audrey was a favorite among the many she served at the Clipper Inn in Clayton for more than 30 years. Her second family grew with her beloved Clipper crew. She enjoyed the endless love and friendships she made and the annual gatherings with her “girls” for solstice celebrations. She also worked as a caregiver for many years.
She leaves behind her two daughters, Julia E. Boname, of Clayton, and Holly C. Boname, of Cape Vincent; two brothers, William Block and Kenneth Block, both of Connecticut; and two sisters-in-laws, Lynda Mathoug and Dr. Mary Boname, both of New Jersey; five nieces, one nephew and cousins.
Audrey was predeceased by her husband Walter, who died Feb. 3, 2013.
Audrey will be loved and remembered for her shining smile, for loving her family and others unconditionally and deeply, her passion for gathering with friends, the most beautiful gardens that brought colorful life to the home, her ability for body surfing in the ocean, her Christmas time candied pecans and infectious laughter.
Calling hours will be held Friday, April 30, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like contributions to be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St, Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
