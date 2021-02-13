GLENFIELD – Audrey M. Fenton, 84, formerly of Otter Creek Road, passed away late Friday evening, February 12, 2021 at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility, where she has resided a short time.
Calling hours are from 1-4 p.m. on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. Please wear a mask and follow current pandemic guidelines. Due to Covid, a funeral service will be held privately for the family. Spring burial will be in Beaches Bridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Glenfield United Methodist Church, c/o Elinor Olmstead, P.O. Box 604, Lyons Falls, NY 13368; or to the 3-G Fire Department, P.O. Box 112, Glenfield, NY 13345.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Karen and David Freeman of Turin; a son, Ken Fenton of Glenfield; two grandsons and two granddaughters; four great-granddaughters and three great-grandsons; a sister, Charlotte “Tiny” Gerow of Croghan; a brother Richard (Lisa) Roy of San Diego; CA three sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, Lila Altmire of Croghan; Joyce and William Billhardt of Glenfield, Corinne Fenton of Glenfield; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Carl H. Fenton, who passed away on October 28, 2013; two cherished daughters, Kathy, who died in February 2011 and Kim, who died in August 1980; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Barbara Roy, Marjorie and Paul Barker; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Raymond and Susan Roy, and Dennis Roy Sr.; a brother-in-law, Nelson Fenton, and a great-grandson, Joey Shinnick.
Audrey was born at home in Lowville, NY on December 21, 1936, a daughter of the late Antonias and Mildred Johnson Roy and attended school locally. On April 18, 1953, she married Carl H. Fenton in Martinsburg, with Rev. Martin Wicks, officiating. She worked for Lally Manufacturing in Port Leyden, and later worked for South Lewis Central School for many years, retiring in 2000.
Mrs. Fenton was a member of Glenfield United Methodist Church. She was a member of Singing Waters Senior Citizens and the 3 G Fire Department Auxiliary. Audrey enjoyed knitting, reading, crafts and luncheons with her friends.
Audrey’s family would like to give special thanks to her friends and neighbors who kept an eye on her, which allowed her to stay in her own home as long as possible.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
