THERESA — Audrey M. Senecal Pratt, 93, died Wednesday afternoon, December 18, 2019 at Summit Village where she was a resident.
Born in Watertown August 22, 1926, she was one of eight children to the late Lawrence B. and Marguerite Abbott Senecal. Following graduation from Alexandria Bay High School in 1944 she married Frederick A. Pratt of Clayton on September 15, 1945. The couple moved to Alexandria Bay and then Theresa in the early 1950’s.
Mrs. Pratt was employed as a waitress at the Admiral’s Inn in Alexandria Bay for many years.
The couple purchased a grocery and bait store in Theresa operating Aud’s Groceries and Bait, until selling the business in 1974. Mrs. Pratt also worked at the Variety & Souvenir shop in Alexandria Bay.
She was a longstanding member of St. Cyril’s Catholic Church and Alley Cat Rescue both in Alexandria Bay.
Her hobbies include spending time on the St. Lawrence River, caring for her cats and helping homeless cats.
Survivors include two daughters, Cynthia Reardon, Adams and Cecelia Poulsen, Lowville; a son and his wife, Frederick A., Jr. and Joni Pratt, Ohio; seven grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. Also three sisters, Donna Millett and Dorothy Beach of Alexandria Bay and Jean Thomos, Oriskany, NY; a brother, Bernard Senecal, Hastings, NY.
Her husband, a daughter, Charlotte Pratt (1973), two sons-in-law, Ronald Reardon and Bruce Poulsen, a daughter-in-law, Mary Pratt, two brothers, Loyal and Milton Senecal and a sister, Daphne Pierce died before her.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday December 28, 2019 at St. Cyril’s Catholic Church, Alexandria Bay, with Rev. Douglas Comstock officiating. The burial at Oakwood Cemetery, Theresa will be in the spring.
A calling hour from 10 to 11 am will be prior to the funeral at St. Cyril’s.
Donations may be made to St. Cyril’s Catholic Church or the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA. P.O. Box 594, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
Family members would like to thank the staff and Dr. Rush at Samaritan Summit Village for their compassion and care of their mother.
