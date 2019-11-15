Audrey Nyber Tucci passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. Born in Rome, NY on September 13, 1931, the daughter of John and Mae Flower (Bronson) Nyber, she spent her early years living with her parents on the Moose River Road near Port Leyden, NY. There, she attended the little red, one-room schoolhouse where her mother was the teacher. She graduated from West Leyden High School in 1939.
Audrey graduated from SUNY Brockport with a degree in Elementary Education, and later earned Master’s degrees from both Syracuse University in Early Childhood Education and SUNY Geneseo in Special Education. She taught many years in the Watertown City School District, the Carthage Central School District and also in the Sackets Harbor Central School District. She was a dedicated and caring teacher for over 30 years, as well as a loving and caring mother. Her creative talents included knitting, jewelry design, sewing, embroidery and weaving. An avid reader, she also enjoyed playing bridge and researching family genealogy. Audrey was a member of the Fort Stanwix Chapter of the DAR and a past member of the American Association of University Women.
Audrey is survived by two daughters, Linda Atchie of Denver, CO, and Deborah Tucci of Stephens City, VA; two grandsons, Benjamin (Jaqueline) Atchie of Denver, CO and Andrew Atchie; and two great-grandchildren. She was previously married to Louis E. Tucci. She is preceded in death by her father and mother and her beloved Newfoundland, Shiney.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring at the Trainor Funeral Home in Boonville, New York. If desired memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation (parkinsons.org), the SPCA (aspca.org), or your local animal shelter.
