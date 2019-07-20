August “Albert” Simpson, Jr., age 83, of County Rte 53, passed away in the early morning hours of July 20th at his home with his family by his side.
Born October 24, 1935, Albert was the son of the late August A. and Rhea E. (Mayo) Simpson, Sr. He attended Brownville Glen Park High School, graduating in 1953. He married Phyllis J. Goodfriend, of Watertown, on June 16, 1956 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Watertown. They moved to their present home in 1958, which is located next to his childhood home.
Following his graduation, he went to work for the local United Brotherhood of Carpenters – Local 747, working for: Wingrath Brothers, Clayton, NY; Nine Mile Point, Oswego, NY; and H.R. Beebe Construction, Utica, NY.
During his career, he also held the title of Clerk of the Works for several area school districts: General Brown Central School (1986 – 1996); Sackets Harbor Central School (1996-1997); and Carthage Central School (1997 – 2001). He retired from H.R. Beebe Construction in 2001.
Albert enjoyed working in his garden, building a stone wall around the entire perimeter of his property, grooming and maintaining his lawn with his zero turn lawn mower, helping his three children with various home improvement projects, and could be frequently seen riding and working on his orange Kubota tractor.
He also enjoyed spending time with all of his grandchildren and could also be seen attending numerous sporting events – both at the high school and collegiate level. He also enjoyed traveling, recently travelling “over the pond” to London, England.
Albert is survived by his two sons and their wives: Allan J. and Renate Simpson of Altamont; Brian D. and Connie Simpson of Seneca Falls; and a daughter and her husband Cathy J. and Darrin Pitkin of Dexter. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren: Paige Faddegon, Charles and Alex Simspon; Tyler and Ashley Simpson; Nolan, Katie and Rhea Pitkin. He is also survived by two great grandchildren: Jack and Grant Faddegon.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 2pm- 4pm and 7pm – 9pm at the Johnson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 1pm at the funeral home, with a burial immediately following in the Brownville Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at dexterfuneralhome.com
