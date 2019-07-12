Augusta E. Young, 77, passed away July 9, 2019 at the Mid-County Hospice Center in Largo, Fl. Augusta was born December 23, 1941 to the late Ralph and Edna Young of Black Lake, NY.
Augusta relocated from Black Lake to Saint Petersburg, Fl in the 1990’s. Where she spent the years prior to her retirement providing care for the elderly. Augusta loved spending time with her children, family, and friends. She enjoyed her flowers, landscaping, fishing, playing cards, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Tampa Bay Lightening. Genealogy became a passion of hers allowing her to reach out to friends, family, and make new cherished friendships.
Augusta is survived by her four children: Brenda Haaland, Steven Young, Mary Sue Evans, and Sheila Fisher, 9 grandchildren, and 9 great-grand children.
Augusta is also survived by her brothers Clinton Young, Charles Young, David Young, Douglas Young, her sister and best friend Patricia Young, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family of Augusta Young wish to extend our sincere thanks to the Suncoast Hospice Center and the Mid-County Hospice Care Center.
At Augusta’s request there will be no Memorial or Funeral services. Her children and immediate family will hold a Celebration of Augusta’s life at a later date.
