Aurelio “Alio” J. Carestia, 94, passed away July 30, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Springfield, in 1924, he was the son of the late Giovanni & Stella (Moresi) Carestia of Italy. A graduate of Springfield’s Trade High School, Alio went on to work for General Electric, Hamilton Standard and finally the U.S. Postal Service on Tapley St. for 30 years.
Alio was a veteran of WWII having served in the US Army Air Force from 1943 to 1946 with the rank of T/Sgt. He was shot down over Italy, and was taken, while severely injured, along with 2 other survivors, as a POW of Germany.
Alio was a communicant of Mt. Carmel Church, and a member of the Holy Name Society.
Alio will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 69 years this past June, Lena (Quici), his 2 adoring daughters, Mary Lou (Jeffrey) Cross of W. Springfield, Nancy Carestia of Watertown, NY, his grandchildren Bryan Cross, Ashley Hoyt & Ethan Duffy, and the apple of his eye, his great-grandson Cole Jeffrey Hoyt. He is also survived by his brother Pio Carestia. Sadly, Alio was pre-deceased by his sister and 5 brothers.
Alio’s family cannot put into simple words how grateful they are for the care he received at Armbrook Village, Renaissance Manor in Holyoke, and most recently from Nicole, Raquel, Sunny and the rest of the IMC Nursing Staff at Holyoke Hospital. You were all like family.
Alio’s funeral services will begin Monday, August 5th, 8:30 at Tazzini Funeral Home, 22 Locust St., Springfield, followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial, 9:30 at Mt. Carmel Church. Burial, with full military honors, 11 at MA Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, Agawam. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made, in Aurelio’s name, to Honor Flight New England, PO Box 16287, Hooksett, NH 03106. Please visit www.TazziniFuneralHome.com to sign Alio’s guestbook.
