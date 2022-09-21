Skip to main content
Aurora Luna Siqueiros- Perfetto

There will be no services at this time for Aurora Luna Siqueiros- Perfetto. Aurora died September 14, 2022 at Crouse Hospital where she also had been born on September 11, 2022. She is survived by her parents Daniel Siqueiros and Cara Waldeck. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.

