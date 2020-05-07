POTSDAM – Azlynne J. Williams, 26, of 345 Stockholm-Knapps Station Road, courageously lost her battle on Saturday evening, May 2, 2020 at her home with the love and support of her family at her side.
Azzy was born September 22, 1993 in Ogdensburg, the twin daughter of Scott E. and Jeannie M. (Rabideau) Williams. She attended Norwood-Norfolk Central Schools, where she graduated in 2012 and later took courses at Jefferson Community College.
Her love for shopping showed that she had a keen eye for all the newest and trendiest items on the market and would always be searching for something new. Azzy enjoyed art, whether it was coloring or painting. In addition, she enjoyed watching scary movies, cooking, and had a great love for a good cup of coffee. She will be fondly remembered for her extreme will to fight and determined to beat the extreme effects of her illnesses.
Azzy is survived by her loving parents, Scott and Jeannie; her twin brother, Zach and his companion, Camila Ruiz; her older brother, Jesse and his companion, Bethany Ackerman, all of Delaware; her grandparents, Erma Rabideau and Bob and Gloria Williams, all of Potsdam; and her beloved dog, Chloe.
Also surviving are her aunts and uncles, Robyn Peets and companion, Kevin Grant of Potsdam; Lena and Larry Montuori of Maryland; Carl “Mac” and Marie Reed of Maryland; Celeste and Dale Planty of Norwood; Patsy and Pat McNulty of Raymondville; Joanne Rabideau of North Carolina; Tena Allen of Florida; Denise and Sonnie Mellott of Florida; Damon and Barb Reed of Florida; and Jackie Jennings of Florida; and numerous cousins and friends.
Azzy was predeceased by her grandfather, Harold “Pete” Rabideau on November 6, 2013; her uncles, Danny Reed, Bruce Allen, and David Jennings; and her cousin, Layla Shenski.
Due to the current health restrictions, the family will be offering a time for friends to greet them at “drive up” visitation at their home on Saturday from 7-9:00 PM. A formal celebration of her life will be held at a date and time to be announced once the restrictions have been eased.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Azzy, please consider donations to the Ronald McDonald House, 405 East 73rd Street, New York, NY 10021, as they provided a home and support for her and her family for the past several months.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam. Friends and family are encouraged to share memories, condolences, and photos with the family on Azzy’s Tribute Wall at www.donaldsonseymour.com. You may also sign a virtual register book at: Registry for Azlynne Williams
