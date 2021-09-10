The memorial service for B. Daniel Boothe will be 11 am Saturday, September 18th, 2021 at Trinity Episcopal Church, Sherman St., Watertown. Burial of his cremains will be in the church columbarium. Covid 19 protocol s will be in effect to include facial masks and social distancing. Mr. Boothe, 91, passed away February 10th, 2021. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
B. Daniel Boothe
