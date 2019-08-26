Banna Samerpitak, age 54 passed away unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, August 21st, 2019 at 1246 Morley-Potsdam Road, Potsdam. Banna was born October 10th, 1964 in Nakhon Phanom, Thailand. She moved to the United States in 1995. Her dream was to open a Thai restaurant and share her love for cooking with her community. Banna enjoyed many moments of warm conversations with her patrons and employees at Thai Cuisine. She was a devote Buddhist who prayed and listened to chants and brought the gifts of her devotion into her daily life. Among the many things that delighted Banna outside of the restaurant, were her love for arranging flowers and playing with her beloved cat, Pepsi.
Banna is survived by her son Bank, her ex-husband Phutsong (Eddie) Soikum with whom she maintained a close relationship, and Pepsi. Calling hours for Banna will be on Tuesday, August 27th from 4-7pm at Garner Funeral Service at 10 Lawrence Avenue, Potsdam. A traditional Buddhist funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 29th from 11-12pm at the same location and all are welcomed. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Potsdam Humane Society in her honor.
Following the funeral service, a Repast to celebrate Banna’s life and communal spirit will take place at the restaurant at 29 Maple Street in Potsdam from 7-8:30pm. A celebration of her life will continue with opportunities to share thoughts and memories of Banna. Light refreshments will be served. Please gather with us to celebrate the continuity of life. Thoughts, memories and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.