Banna Samerpitak, 54, a resident of Potsdam and owner of Thai Cuisine Restaurant in Potsdam, NY passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at her home. Arrangements are with Garner Funeral Service. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Tuesday, August 27th from 4-7pm. Funeral Services will be held the next day at the Garner Funeral Service at 11am. There will be a celebration later that day at the Thai Cuisine Restaurant at 7pm. Thoughts, memories and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.
Banna Samerpitak
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.