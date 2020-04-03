Barbara A. Clark Shaw- Date of Birth 8/17/31. Date of death 1/18/20. Parents were Florello and Ruth Bretzer Clark. Predeceased by parents, broth John. Survived by brother Paul, son’s Steven and Kevin, daughter Carol, granddaughters Elaine and Anna and great grandson Ryker.
