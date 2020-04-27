FLORIDA— Graveside services for 82 year old Barbara A. Davis, a resident of Tarpon Springs, FL and formerly of Norfolk, will be held at the Visitation Cemetery in Norfolk at a later date with Rev. Garry Giroux presiding. Barbara passed away on March 24, 2020 at the Penisula Care and Rehabilitation Center in Tarpon Springs. Barbara is survived by two sons, Stewart Davis Jr., Tarpon Springs, FL; Robert and Vickie Davis, Carlton, Texas; a daughter, Michelle Schepper, Syracuse; her beloved two grandchildren, Joseph and Bethy and her brother, John and Natalie LaBarge, Norfolk. Barbara was pre-deceased by her parents and her husband Stewart. Born in Norfolk, NY on April 13, 1937 to the late Clarence L. and Irene H. Bennett LaBarge, she attended Norwood-Norfolk Schools. Barbara married Stuart Davis Sr. in 1958. She worked for Eastern Financial Bank as the head collections agent. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.