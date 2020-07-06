NORFOLK—Graveside services for 82 year old Barbara A. Davis, a resident of Florida and formerly of Norfolk, will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk with Rev. Garry Giroux presiding. Barbara passed away on March 24, 2020 in Tarpon Springs, FL. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Barbara A. Davis.
