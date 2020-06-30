Barbara A. Papayanakos, 87, passed away on Monday evening, June 15th, 2020, at McHarrie Place in Baldwinsville, New York surrounded by her devoted family.
Barbara was born in Potsdam, New York to Carson and Charie James. Mrs. Papayanakos graduated from the State Teachers College (SUNY Potsdam), preparing for years spent substitute teaching. Barbara also dedicated many years working with her husband, Peter, operating the 56 Drive-In of Massena, New York along with their Greyhound Bus franchises in Potsdam and Watertown, New York.
Among her interests, Barbara was an avid reader, enjoyed cooking, theatre, and her extensive travels across the US and Canada.
Barbara is predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Peter Papayanakos, who passed in 2009, and her youngest brother, Rodger James, of Parishville, New York. Mrs. Papayanakos is survived by her younger brother, Robert James (wife Becky), of Hannawa Falls, New York. Barbara also leaves behind her three sons, their wives, and grandchildren; Christopher and Judy and their sons Peter (wife Nicole) and Nicklaus of Manlius, NY, Alexander and Stephanie and their daughters Alexis and Arianna of Watertown, NY, James and Amy of Watertown, NY.
Barbara will be deeply missed and forever remembered as a loving mother by all of her family. A private ceremony took place at Brookside Cemetery in Watertown, where Barbara was laid to rest next to her husband, Peter.
