Funeral services for Barbara A. (Rivet) Grizzuto, age 80, of Ogdensburg, NY will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 1:30pm at Notre Dame Church with Reverend Joseph Morgan officiating. The burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00am to 1:00pm on Thursday, June 22, 2023, prior to the Funeral Mass at Frary Funeral Home in Ogdensburg. Barbara passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, June 16, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Home. Barbara is survived by her children Lori Foster and her husband, Gregory, of Ogdensburg, NY, Michael Grizzuto and his wife, Jeannie, of Ogdensburg, NY and Christopher and his wife, Renee of Ogdensburg, NY; grandchildren Devin Foster, Ashlyn Foster and her companion Kevin Ritchie, Joey and Anthony Grizzuto, Julie and Sarah Mitchell, Gia Clark and her companion Trey Lawrence, Keegan Clark and his wife, Jenny and Keeley Grizzuto and her husband, Nolan; great grandchildren, Mila and Beau Ritchie, Alina Lawrence, Logan Clark and Luca Grizzuto. Barbara was born on October 6, 1942, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of the late Edgar J. and May (Farley) Rivet. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy. Barbara married Joseph G. Grizzuto on June 18, 1966, at Notre Dame Church with Reverend A.D. Charbonneau officiating. Her loving husband Joseph of 53 years passed away on October 14, 2019. Barabara worked briefly at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center before resigning and becoming at stay at home mom. Barbara was predeceased by a grandchild, Chase Foster and her siblings, Edward Rivet, Dorothy Maneely, Viola Puccio and Richard Rivet. Barbara’s greatest joy was taking care of her family. She enjoyed traveling with Joseph, cooking taking care of others, dancing and socializing. Donations may be made in Barbara’s memory to St. Joseph’s Foundation, 950 Linden Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com. To send flowers to the family of Barbara, please visit Tribute Store.
Barbara A. (Rivet) Grizzuto
October 6, 1942 - June 16, 2023
