Madrid: Barbara A. Rutherford, of Chipman Corners Road, peacefully passed away Friday July 19, 2019 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital with her close family at her side.
Barbara was born on May 4, 1935 in Ft. Covington the daughter of the late Leo and Esther (Rouselle) Snyder and on August 11, 1952 married Morris Bruce Rutherford. She is survived by her husband, and four children, Deborah (Jerry) Lancto, Madrid, NY; Kevin Rutherford, Gainesville, FL; Kristina Rutherford, Norwood, NY; Donna Rutherford, Highland Beach, FL; two sisters, Sheila Flanagan, Highland, MO and Lynda Christan Quig, Pulaski, NY. She was predeceased by two brothers, Wellington Snyder and Bernard Snyder and a son in-law, John Oshier. Many grandchildren and great grandchildren were cared for by their “Nanny” and she will be sadly missed, also she so loved her little dog, Lily.
At her request there will be no calling hours or funeral. There will be a memorial service held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held at Scotch Cemetery, Waddington at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer Association; 441 W Kirkpatrick St, Syracuse, NY 13204 or Potsdam Humane Society; 17 Madrid Ave, Potsdam, NY 13676.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Madrid.
