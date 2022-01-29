NORWOOD – Barbara A. Warner, 87, a resident of the St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Ogdensburg, formerly of Norwood, passed away early Friday morning, January 28, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Barbara is survived by a son, Gregory and Kimberley Warner, Kalamazoo, MI; a daughter, Betsy Farnsworth and fiancé Ross Taylor, Massena; five beloved grandchildren, Brianna, Cameron, Tyler, Lindsay, and Dylan; three brothers, Bruce and Irene Cameron, Trenton FL; Steven and Donna Cameron, Hannawa Falls; Roger and Maureen Cameron, Brooksville FL, as well as several nieces and nephews. Barbara was pre-deceased by her parents, her sister, Marjorie Miles, Roanoke, VA, and her husband Clark, who she was married to for 63 years.
Born in Norfolk, NY on September 28, 1934 to the late Cleveland and Doris Lunderman Cameron, Barbara graduated from high school and married Clark A. Warner on July 24, 1954. Barbara worked as a U.S. Postal Clerk for many years, working at the Raymondville and Norfolk Post Offices, retiring in 1998. Barbara was a member of the Norfolk United Methodist Church, was active with the Norwood Golden Agers, the Red Hat Society, and the Empire State Travel Trailer Club. She enjoyed reading, playing cards and games, creating crafts, and camping, especially with her Rock Haven Gang friends in South Colton.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services at this time for Barbara. A graveside service will be held in the Summer at the Bixby Cemetery for both Barbara and Clark. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .
