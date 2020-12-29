LYONS FALLS - Barbara Ann Bradish, 66, of Lyons Falls, died Sunday evening, December 27, 2020 at home with her family at her side.
Barb was born on March 25, 1954 in Constableville the daughter of the late Norbert “Tubby” and Hester (Price) Kornmeyer. She graduated from Adirondack Central School in 1972 and SUNY Potsdam in 1976. She married Michael J. Bradish at St. Joseph’s Church, Boonville on August 25, 1978. Barbara was a teacher at Beaver River Central School for 30 years when she retired.
She is survived by her husband, Mike, their three children, Laura Bradish; Rebecca (Forrest) Hopkins; and Benjamin (Megan) Bradish; her brother-in-law, John Springfield; nieces and nephews; and her Bradish family.
She is predeceased by her brother, William Kornmeyer, and her sister, Janet Springfield.
Barb enjoyed doing craft work, taking care of the flowers at the Brantingham Golf Club, she enjoyed traveling including trips to Alaska, Danube River, New Zealand and the southwestern United States, and volunteering at Forest Finds in Lyons Falls.
A graveside service will be in the spring at Brantingham Cemetery. Memorials in Barbara’s name may be made to; Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367 or Forest Finds, C/O Forest Presbyterian Church, 4019 Center St, Lyons Falls, NY 13368
On-line condolences may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.