Barbara Ann Common Coon passed away suddenly on August 9, 2021, the day before what would have been her 53rd wedding anniversary. She was born in 1939, as the only child of Robert (Bob) G. Common and Elma Werts Common. She was a graduate of Watervliet High School and Russell Sage College. She earned a Masters in Education from Syracuse University, where she met James Albert Coon, the love of her life. After a long engagement, they married in a small ceremony at the May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society in Syracuse in 1968. They then settled in the Albany, N.Y. area. She and Jim traveled often and rescued several cats, including her beloved Benson, before welcoming a daughter, Jennifer.
Barb worked for the New York State Department of Education for several years and then dedicated herself to raising her daughter. She rejoined the workforce as an orthopedic nurse at Albany Medical Center, often joking that it was she, not the medical schools, who taught young residents to be doctors. At Albany Med, she was affectionately nicknamed Taber after the medical encyclopedia of that name. Barb loved working with students at Hudson Valley Community College, in Troy, N.Y., where she was a clinical nursing instructor for many years. Barb was very active in the PTA and served on the Town of Bethlehem School Board. She and her family were also members of the First Unitarian Universalist Society of Albany for many years.
Barb was busier and had more energy than many people half her age and was constantly on the move. She loved to travel, most often with her daughter, and had a wonderful sense of adventure. She was always willing to try new things and was an extremely curious person with remarkable common sense; always the person her daughter went to for guidance on everything. Barb was also a great judge of character and always able to size people up immediately and understand their motivations. She had an extraordinary work ethic, even weeding a garden shortly before she passed away. Barb loved all animals, but especially cats, and was a caretaker of all living things, including insects, birds, and in particular, plants and flowers. She was a Master Gardener through the Cornell Cooperative Extension program.
After she retired, Barb volunteered for many organizations, including Whiskers Animal Benevolent League in Albany, N.Y., the Ten Broeck Mansion, in Albany, NY, and Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, in Delmar, N.Y. She also volunteered for several organizations on Wellesley Island, N.Y., where she spent part of the summer for the last several years, including the Thousand Island Park Landmark Society and Rock Ridges Nature Trail, a trail tended to by her grandmother, Minna Anthony Common. She did not like to cook, but had been inspired during the pandemic and made many dinners. She loved opera, traveling, and ice cream, especially at the Sundae School in Dennis Port, Mass., The Gal’s Place in Clayton, N.Y., and the Guzzle, in Thousand Island Park, N.Y.
She is survived by her best friend and daughter, Jennifer Coon, her son-in-law, Jeffrey Zelevansky, her unexpected, late-in-life granddaughter Madeline (Maddie), her step-grandson William of Millbrook, N.Y., and many, many cousins. Barb spent the pandemic taking care of Maddie full-time, and had never been happier. She was a wonderfully patient grandmother, and loved making cookies with Maddie, singing silly and sometimes invented songs, reading books, visiting goats, and watching Mary Poppins. Barb was predeceased by her husband James, who passed away in 1993. We will all miss her so much and cannot believe she was taken so soon.
In lieu of flowers, Barbara would wish for gifts to be made in her memory to Whisker’s Animal Benevolent League, P.O. Box 11190, Albany, N.Y. 12211, www.ewhiskers.com, admin@ewhiskers.com or the Minna Anthony Nature Center, Wellesley Island State Park, 44927 Cross Island Road, Fineview, N.Y., 13640, www.macnaturecenter.com.
