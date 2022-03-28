Barbara Ann Cotter Weiss, 78, of Chapel Street, Canton, passed peacefully on March 23, 2022, at Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston MA with family by her side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday March 30, 2022, at 11:00 AM in St. Mary’s Church, Canton NY with Rev. Bryan Stitt as celebrant. The family will receive friends on Tuesday March 29 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery at a later date. Barbara Ann Cotter was born May 18th, 1943, in Potsdam, New York, daughter of Guy and Virginia Cotter. She attended Canton Schools, class of 1961, Harper Method Beauty School in Rochester NY, and became a licensed cosmetologist. On October 5, 1968, Barbara wed Major O.J. Weiss, Jr. (“Augie”) at St. Mary’s Church in Canton. They were married over 50 years before his passing in 2019. She lived in Canton her entire life, although residing for the past couple of years in Weymouth, Massachusetts with her family. Barbara Ann was treasured by not only her family, but her community. She owned and operated “Barbara’s House of Beauty” in the 1960s, then stepped away to be a full-time Mom. She later said that her greatest accomplishment was being a mother; she got to live her childhood a second time and enjoy life through her children’s and grandchildren’s eyes. Professionally, besides operating rental properties with her parents, she also managed Weiss Electric and worked with Augie; she loved to converse about her former days moving stone walls and climbing scaffolding. Barbara was a “professional volunteer” acting as Girl Scout Leader, Boy Scout Mom, and 4-H Leader, assisting with both the boys and girls hockey programs, and running the costume closet or hosting dinners for St. Lawrence Figure Skating Club events. She was involved in the Canton Garden Club, Quilt Club, Home Dem, Fairview Cemetery Association, and Beta Sigma Phi social sorority. In the 1980’s she planned “The Canton Hometown Happiness Day Parade” with more people in the parade than spectating. Barb loved to be social and would dream up ways to make people laugh. In 2020, she relocated temporarily to Massachusetts living with family for medical reasons, then moved to Sunrise Assisted Living where she became known as “The Mayor” for her tendency to be the welcome wagon and participate in every activity (including floor “hockey”, bell-ringers, and the Men’s Club). She is survived by her children, Jennifer Weiss Donovan and husband Alexander of So. Weymouth, MA, and Lt. Col. Olgierd J. “AJ” Weiss III, USMC Retired and wife Jewell of Coeur D’Alene, ID; four grandchildren, Tighe and Bridget Donovan, Hagan and Charli Weiss. She was predeceased by a daughter, Bridget Ann in 1974 and husband Augie. As an only child, Barbara also leaves numerous cousins and family members who she loved like siblings and was a much-loved Auntie Barbara. She was most proud of being a mother and a “Maga”. Besides expressing her zest for life by making those around her laugh, she was known for cheerfully sharing stories of her children and grandchildren, proudly supporting both her daughter becoming a licensed Architect and licensed Construction Supervisor, and her son’s success as a decorated USMC F/A-18 fighter pilot, now pilot for United Airlines. In the past year, everyone at the assisted living knew about her grandchildren and their activities, and she became a familiar face at Archbishop Williams High School events. Barbara has been welcomed into Heaven by her husband Augie and daughter Bridget Ann. Donations may be considered to an organization of choice such as National Kidney Foundation, Breast Cancer Foundation, St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Condolences may be shared, and treasured memories welcomed, by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
Barbara Ann Cotter Weiss
May 18, 1943 - March 23, 2022
